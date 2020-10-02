ONE atomweight champ Angela Lee announces pregnancy

ONE atomweight world champion Angela Lee and her husband, ONE lightweight contender Bruno Pucci, have announced that they’re having a baby.

The two fighters made their announcements on social media on Friday.

Angela Lee last fought in October, 2019, when she defended her atomweight title in a rematch with ONE strawweight champion Xiong Jingnan. That victory was preceded by a pair of losses to Michelle Nicolini and Xiong in the strawweight division. Lee, whose younger brother and sister are also signed to ONE Championship, has held the ONE atomweight title 2016, and is one of the biggest stars the promotion has created to date.

Her husband Bruno Pucci, meanwhile, last fought in November, 2019, when he was defeated by rising Japanese contender Shuya Kamikubo. That loss was preceded by a pair of submission wins over former ONE lightweight champion Kotetsu Boku and Chinese talent Chao Xie.

Congratulations to Angela Lee and Bruno Pucci on this exciting news!