ONE atomweight champ Angela Lee announces pregnancy

ONE atomweight world champion Angela Lee and her husband, ONE lightweight contender Bruno Pucci, have announced that they’re having a baby.
The two fighters made their announcements on social media on Friday.
‘ ! Yes!!! I am #preggers !! We’ve been hiding this secret for about a month and a half now but we finally decided it’s time to share this amazing news with the world! ✨ I’m officially 11 weeks pregnant and baby #PucciLee is estimated to be due: April 21, 2021 We don’t know the gender just yet but we will be placing bets soon! I’m so excited to start this incredible new adventure with you @bpucci Let the next chapter begin!!
Here are some photos that I captured, weeks back from when I first found out I was pregnant!!! #happinessoverload This is seriously a dream come true. Becoming a Mom, has always been my ultimate goal; Worth more to me then any amount of championship gold. The best things come at the most unexpected times. Baby made sure to surprise us just as I was in the best shape of my life haha I truly believe that everything has it’s own perfect time and place. Baby, we feel so blessed that you chose to surprise us now. We can’t wait to be your parents See you in 29 weeks little one
It’s funny how words are missing to describe this feeling, but I can guarantee that what we don’t lack are reasons to smile! It’s official, @angelaleemma and I have already embarked on this new journey for 11 weeks and we are looking forward to each day / month / year that will come in this new chapter! IIIIIIT’S TIIIIIIMEEE, baby #PUCCILEE is on its way, April 2021
Angela Lee last fought in October, 2019, when she defended her atomweight title in a rematch with ONE strawweight champion Xiong Jingnan. That victory was preceded by a pair of losses to Michelle Nicolini and Xiong in the strawweight division. Lee, whose younger brother and sister are also signed to ONE Championship, has held the ONE atomweight title 2016, and is one of the biggest stars the promotion has created to date.
Her husband Bruno Pucci, meanwhile, last fought in November, 2019, when he was defeated by rising Japanese contender Shuya Kamikubo. That loss was preceded by a pair of submission wins over former ONE lightweight champion Kotetsu Boku and Chinese talent Chao Xie.
Congratulations to Angela Lee and Bruno Pucci on this exciting news!