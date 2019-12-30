Yoel Romero asks Israel Adesanya if he needs a pen to sign fight contract

Top contender Yoel Romero asked UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya if he needs a pen to sign a reported fight contract against him.

UFC president Dana White recently told ESPN that the UFC is planning on booking a middleweight title fight between Romero and Adesanya. Rumors out there have suggested that the bout could take place at UFC 248, which is set for March 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The co-main event is set to be a women’s strawweight title bout between champion Weili Zhang and challenger Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Romero saw BJPenn.com’s tweet about the fight and retweeted it with a comment of his own. Here’s what “The Soldier of God” said in a message targeted for his rival Adesanya.

Based on Romero’s comments, it would appear that a fight against Adesanya has not yet been signed. In the interview with ESPN, White admitted that the fight was close to being booked, but cautioned against officially announcing it. With March quickly approaching and the UFC still needing a headlining fight for UFC 248, one would have to assume that an announcement could come any day now. But first, the contracts have to be signed.

If the fight does indeed take place, it would pit two of the finest middleweights in mixed martial arts against one another with gold on the line. There is also some bad blood here between the two, as both Romero and Adesanya have spent the last several months going after each other in interviews and on social media. They both seem to want the fight, and now it’s just up to the UFC to be able to get it signed, sealed and delivered for the fans.

Do you think the UFC will be able to sign a fight between Yoel Romero and Israel Adesanya for the UFC middleweight title?