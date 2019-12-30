Dana White confirms UFC matchmakers speaking to Nick Diaz about comeback

UFC president Dana White confirmed that the promotion’s matchmakers are speaking to Nick Diaz about a possible comeback to the Octagon.

Diaz has not fought since January 2015 when he fought Anderson Silva to a No Contest (originally a decision loss). He hasn’t fought since then but every so often his name comes back up for a possible comeback fight. Diaz recently remarked that he wants to return to the Octagon after five years away from it.

Diaz has expressed interest in a matchup against superstar Jorge Masvidal, and Masvidal also said that he’s interested in the fight. White said that while he hasn’t spoken to Diaz himself, he did confirm the UFC matchmakers are in talks with Diaz right now about a possible comeback.

Here’s what White told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto about a Diaz comeback.

“I haven’t, but I know that our matchmakers have (spoken to Diaz),” White said.

Even though he has spoken to matchmakers Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard, the UFC president said that he doesn’t truly believe that Diaz has his heart still in the game, and is doubting whether or not he actually makes a comeback.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: I don’t think Nick Diaz wants to fight. I don’t think Nick has that love or that passion for fighting. I think that it’s sort of a love-hate relationship for him. All the things that Nick has or has done is because of fighting, but I don’t think that he loves to do it,” White said.

Ultimately, though, it will be Diaz’s decision and his alone if he wants to return to the Octagon or not.

“(A comeback) is up to Nick. Nick knows whether he wants to fight or not,” White said.

If Nick Diaz returns to the Octagon who would you like to see him fight?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/30/2019.