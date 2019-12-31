Dana White believes Weili Zhang can be ‘one of the biggest stars’ in UFC history

Dana White believes current UFC strawweight champion, Weili Zhang can be one of the biggest stars in UFC history.

Zhang had a massive 2019 where she dominated Tecia Torres at UFC 235 and then headlined a UFC event in her home country of China. There, she was taking on Jessica Andrade for the title. She ended up knocking out the Brazilian out in under a minute to become the UFC champ.

For White, he says Weili Zhang winning the belt and being from China is huge for the market. Not only is it big for the market, but the UFC boss says Zhang has superstar potential and can be one of the biggest stars in UFC history.

“Huge. And she continues to grow over there and become a star. She’ll fight and try to defend her belt here in Vegas, is what I want, so we’ll see how that plays out. When you have somebody who’s from another country and they’re on the rise, when you start fighting in Vegas, it makes a big impact on them at home,” Dana White said to ESPN about Weili Zhang. “She just did this show in China where 1.3 billion people watched it. If she can continue to defend that belt, she’s going to be a massive star. Maybe one of the biggest stars ever in UFC history.”

Weili Zhang has her first title defense set as she will be taking on former champion, Joanna Jedrzejczyk in March at UFC 248. If she can get past the Polish star, it would be her biggest win to date. And, it would no doubt set her up for some massive fights in the future.

Zhang has even said she would fight Valentina Shevchenko. So, if she can become a champ-champ, there is no question she would be a massive star as White suspects.

Do you agree with Dana White that Weili Zhang can become one of the biggest stars in UFC history? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/30/2019.