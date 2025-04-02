Kai Kara-France hints at UFC 317 flyweight title fight against Alexandre Pantoja: “12 weeks out”

By Josh Evanoff - April 2, 2025

It appears that Kai Kara-France is preparing for a summer meeting with UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja.

Alexandre Pantoja, Kai Kara-France

‘Don’t Blink’ last appeared in the cage at UFC 305 last August in Australia. Kai Kara-France entered the bout riding a two-fight losing streak, previously suffering losses to Amir Albazi and Brandon Moreno. Badly needing a win to remain in title contention, the striker scored a blistering first-round knockout win over Steve Erceg last summer. Post-fight, Kara-France called for a title shot against Alexandre Pantoja.

For his part, ‘The Cannibal’ later secured a second-round submission win over Kai Asakura in December to retain his flyweight gold. Having already defeated most of the flyweight top ten, there’s a lack of title challengers for Alexandre Pantoja. While the Brazilian previously defeated Kai Kara-France, that was an exhibition fight on The Ultimate Fighter 24 in 2016. With that in mind, Pantoja tapped the striker as his next likely title challenger in December.

Now, fans can expect the rematch for UFC 317 during International Fight Week in late June. While the flyweight title bout has been linked to the card for a while, Kai Kara-France added fuel to the rumors earlier this week. Taking to Instagram Stories, ‘Don’t Blink’ put up a post stating that he’ll be fighting for flyweight gold in 12 weeks. That timing would line up with the promotion’s biggest week of the year set for Las Vegas.

Kai Kara-France teases UFC 317 clash against flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja

As of now, Alexandre Pantoja hasn’t commented on Kai Kara-France’s post and the potential of a clash at UFC 317 this summer. However, ‘The Cannibal’ showed interest in the bout in an interview with Ariel Helwani last winter. At this point in his title reign, Pantoja views the New Zealander as his only logical challenger.

“I’m different, he’s different. Oh yeah [I’m interested in that fight].” UFC champion Alexandre Pantoja stated, when asked about a potential rematch with Kai Kara-France. “For now, that’s the one that makes the most sense. In the last three fights, he’s lost twice. But for now, with what I’ve done to my division, nothing makes sense anymore.”

He continued, “I fight the number one, number two, top ten, then you bring in someone from somewhere else. I think everybody has a chance right now. Very nice fight. Yeah, Kai Kara-France is a very exciting fight. That’s the one that’s going to bring me to another level.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC flyweight contender? Do you want to see Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Kara-France?

Alexandre Pantoja Kai Kara-France UFC

Francis-Ngannou-and-Deontay-Wilder

Deontay Wilder offers update on long-awaited clash with Francis Ngannou: "Stay tuned!"

Josh Evanoff - April 2, 2025
Bryce Mitchell
Jean Silva

Bryce Mitchell vows to "destroy" Jean Silva at UFC 314

Cole Shelton - April 2, 2025

Bryce Mitchell plans to make a statement at UFC 314 in Miami, Florida.

Sean O’Malley
Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley reacts to UFC 316 title rematch against Merab Dvalishvili

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 2, 2025

Sean O’Malley has shared his first words publicly since the announcement of his UFC 316 title rematch against Merab Dvalishvili.

Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire and Scott Coker
Patricio "Pitbull" Freire

UFC 314: Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire open to fighting UFC Hall of Famer if asked

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 2, 2025

Patricio “Pitbull” Freire won’t shy away from a dream fight with his fellow legendary countryman.

Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Henry Cejudo names UFC legend who could prevent Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 2, 2025

Henry Cejudo believes one UFC legend will play a role in Islam Makhachev’s next fight.

Jack Della Maddalena UFC

Jack Della Maddalena receives apology regarding UFC 315 fundraising story

Harry Kettle - April 2, 2025
Ian Machado Garry
Ian Garry

Ian Machado Garry reacts to short notice UFC Kansas City fight against Carlos Prates

Harry Kettle - April 2, 2025

UFC star Ian Machado Garry has reacted to being given a short notice fight against Carlos Prates at UFC Kansas City.

Mateusz Gamrot
UFC

Mateusz Gamrot rumored to be in the mix for UFC 314 co-main event back-up role

Harry Kettle - April 2, 2025

UFC lightweight Mateusz Gamrot is rumored to be in the mix for a UFC 314 back-up role, if he is required.

Khalil Rountree
Khalil Rountree

Khalil Rountree Jr reacts to Jamahal Hill fight being called off for UFC Kansas City

Harry Kettle - April 2, 2025

Khalil Rountree Jr has given his thoughts on his upcoming fight with Jamahal Hill at UFC Kansas City being called off.

Loopy Godinez, UFC, UFC Mexico City
UFC

UFC star narrowly avoided nightmare scenario in last fight: 'My stomach was not feeling great'

BJ Penn Staff - April 1, 2025

MMA fans can be a pretty critical bunch, and they sure don’t forget easily. In her latest UFC fight, strawweight star Loopy Godinez narrowly avoided a situation that would have had fans chattering for weeks — and not in a good way.