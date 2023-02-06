What’s next for Serghei Spivac and Derrick Lewis after UFC Vegas 68?

In the main event of UFC Vegas 68, a heavyweight bout headlined the card as Serghei Spivac took on Derrick Lewis.

Spivac and Lewis were supposed to fight back in November but on the day of the event, the scrap was pulled due to Lewis having an illness, which he later revealed was COVID-19. Spivac was entering the fight coming off back-to-back TKO wins over Augusto Sakai and Greg Hardy. Lewis, meanwhile, was on a two-fight losing skid having been knocked out by Serghei Pavlovich and Tai Tuivasa.

Ultimately, Spivac won by first-round submission as he took Lewis down and got an arm triangle. Now, after UFC Vegas 68, here is what I think should be next for the men involved in the main event.

Serghei Spivac

Serghei Spivac extended his win streak to three on Saturday night and is now 7-3 in the UFC and is looking like a legit heavyweight contender. Spivac was able to control Lewis with ease and got a submission early into the fight while also avoiding Lewis’ big power shots.

With the win, Spivac will now be a top-10 heavyweight and could very well be two wins away from a title shot. However, the problem for Spivac is he has already fought a lot of the ranked opponents in Aspinall, Tuivasa, and Tybura.

Yet, a logical next matchup is to face Jairzinho Rozenstruik who is coming off a KO win over Chris Daukaus. It’s an intriguing matchup as Rozenstruik will try and get an early KO while Spivac will look to get it down to the mat. The winner will also likely get a top-five opponent next time out.

Derrick Lewis

Derrick Lewis is now on a three-fight losing skid and 1-4 in his last five fights. However, Dana White has said he will remain on the roster but he has already fought most of the top-15 so his next fight will be an interesting one.

The UFC could go ahead and feed Lewis to an up-and-comer like Jailton Almeida or Alexandr Romanov to try and build them up. Or, they could give Lewis an unranked contender that is a favorable matchup for him. But, to me, the fight to make is Lewis vs. Tom Aspinall who is set to return to the Octagon after a knee injury.

What do you think should be next for Serghei Spivac and Derrick Lewis after UFC Vegas 68?