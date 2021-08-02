What’s next for Sean Strickland and Uriah Hall after UFC Vegas 33?

In the main event of UFC Vegas 33, top-15 middleweights collided as Sean Strickland took on Uriah Hall.

Strickland entered the fight riding a four-fight winning streak including being 3-0 since making his return to middleweight after a motorcycle accident. He also was 17-0 at middleweight entering the fight. Hall, meanwhile, was also on a four-fight winning skid and he was looking to cement himself as a legit middleweight contender once again.

In the end, it was Strickland who got the win as he dominated Hall from start to finish. He used his jab and pressure to not allow Hall to get going and then got some timely takedowns to get the win. Now, after UFC Vegas 33, here’s what I think should be next for Sean Strickland and Uriah Hall.

Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland is now a top-10 middleweight and will likely get a big name next time out. He proved he could go five hard rounds and keep his constant pressure. He also showed off his grappling ability to prove he’s a well-rounded fighter.

Although Strickland went five rounds, he didn’t take much damage and he should be able to return quickly. However, there are some key middleweight fights upcoming with Cannonier vs. Gastelum, and Till vs. Brunson. Yet, one fight that makes sense is to welcome back Luke Rockhold to the Octagon. The former middleweight champ has said he wants to return and wants a top-10 guy and Strickland is just that.

If Rockhold ends up not returning, the next logical fight is Jack Hermansson. The winner could very well be a win away from a title shot. The bout could also headline a Fight Night card late this year or early 2022.

Uriah Hall

Uriah Hall has all the skills to become a champion but for whatever reason, he hasn’t been able to put it together. This loss against Strickland likely ends his chances to fight for UFC gold as he’s 37 and likely three or four wins away from a title shot.

At this point in his career, it’s likely Hall will be featured on pay-per-view main cards as a gatekeeper as he looks to get some wins before he gets a top-ranked opponent. I expect Hall to take some time off and return in 2022. When he does return, one fight that makes sense is against Kevin Holland barring Holland beating Kyle Daukaus. It would be a striking battle and an intriguing matchup for the middleweight division.

Who do you think should be next for Sean Strickland and Uriah Hall after UFC Vegas 33?