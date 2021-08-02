Watch Nick Diaz’s live reaction to his brother Nate rocking Leon Edwards at UFC 263

Nick Diaz was in attendance to watch his younger brother Nate battle Leon Edwards in a five-round welterweight contest at June’s UFC 263 event.

Nate (20-13 MMA) was returning to action that evening for the first time since suffering a TKO loss (doctors stoppage) to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 in November of 2019.

Meanwhile, Leon Edwards had entered the contest on a nine-fight unbeaten streak, which included victories over Rafael dos Anjos, Donald Cerrone and Gunnar Nelson.

While Edwards was seemingly able to get the better of the younger Diaz brother through the first fifteen minutes of their fight at UFC 263, Nate began to change the tide in his favor late in round four. Then, in the fifth and final round of the contest, ‘The Stockton Slugger’ was able to rock Leon Edwards with a left hand, much to the delight of Nick Diaz and many other fans in attendance.

As seen below in a video shared by @TheArtOfWar6 on Twitter, Nick’s reaction to Nate rocking Leon was nothing short of priceless.

Unfortunately for fans of the Diaz brothers, Nate was unable to finish Leon Edwards in the fifth round of their fight at UFC 263 and wound up losing a unanimous decision.

As for Nick Diaz, the former Strikeforce welterweight champion is set to make long awaited Octagon return at September’s UFC 266 event for a rematch with Robbie Lawler.

The eldest Diaz brother last competed at UFC 183 in January of 2015, where he lost a decision to MMA legend Anderson Silva. The ruling was later overturned to a no-contest due to both men testing positive for banned substances.

Nick Diaz (26-9 MMA) most recently had his hand raised back at UFC 137 in October of 2011, when he defeated our namesake and former UFC lightweight and welterweight champion BJ Penn by unanimous decision in a ‘Fight of the Night’ affair.