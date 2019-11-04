What’s next for Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz after UFC 244?

Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz were looking to win the “BMF” title in the main event of UFC 244. The fight also could prove who deserves the next title shot at welterweight, so the stakes were high.

In the end, it was Masvidal who got the job done due to a doctor stoppage at the end of the third round. It was a dominating performance for “Gamebred” who was up 30-26 on two of three judge’s scorecards. Yet, many thought the cut above Diaz’s eye that stopped the fight was not that bad, and after the fight, both said they have interest in running it back.

Following the fight, here is what we think should be next for the two of them.

Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal is now the BMF in the UFC. He put on a clinic in the striking exchanges and even went to the ground with Diaz which many were surprised by. It was another fantastic fight for Gamebred, who improved to 3-0 in 2019 with knockout wins over Darren Till and Ben Askren and now the stoppage win over Nate Diaz.

Although Masvidal and Diaz want to run it back, UFC president, Dana White does not share the same sentiment. So Masvidal should be fighting the winner of Kamaru Usman-Colby Covington for the welterweight title. He deserves his shot, and if Covington wins, a storyline is there to sell the fight.

No matter what, Masvidal deserves a crack at UFC gold.

Nate Diaz

Post-fight, Nate Diaz made it clear that, for him, it is rematch or nothing. He even went as far to say the UFC’s ‘f*****y’ could lead to another three years away from the Octagon. The first priority, however, will be healing up from the cuts he sustained in his fight with Masvial.

If a Masvidal rematch is off the table, another fight that makes sense for Diaz is the Conor McGregor trilogy fight. The Irishman spoke about wanting to fight the winner of Masvidal-Diaz, but he and Diaz have already fought two times with both winning once, so the trilogy has always made too much sense not to happen. The timing now feels right.

Who do you think should be next for Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz after UFC 244?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/4/2019.