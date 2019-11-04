Dominick Cruz weighs in on Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz stoppage

UFC bantamweight and color commentator Dominick Cruz understands why some are taking issue with the Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz stoppage.

This past Saturday night, Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz shared the Octagon in the main event of UFC 244. The action was held inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. Masvidal looked solid throughout the first three rounds, but many were waiting to see if Diaz would begin to turn the tide in the championship rounds. It wasn’t meant to be as the Octagon-side doctor stopped the fight after Nate Diaz suffered deep cuts on his eyebrow and under his eye.

Cruz appeared on ESPN’s SportsCenter after the event to give his take on the finish. “The Dominator” believes Diaz could have been given more time to compete.

“I believe that it was not affecting his ability to fight as much as it could’ve if the accumulative damage kept building up,” Cruz said of this Diaz vs. Masvidal matchup. “That is the doctor’s job. That is what the doctor’s looking at. Don’t forget, he was closer to the eye than anybody including Nate. Nate couldn’t see his own eye. He’s just willing to bust through it because he’s one of the toughest men alive. All of us fighters are willing to grind through the pain and the blood and the agony. But the doctor saw it differently. He’s got an education, you gotta hope that they got the good doctors here to save us. But he also has done this before in the past, and then these fighters are here to lay it on the line, put a show on. There’s a lot of things in line here, a lot of us put eight weeks of our lives and to stop it for a cut, I think the doctors also get to understand what we’ve got on the line here as fighters.”

What did you make of the Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz stoppage at UFC 244?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/4/2019.