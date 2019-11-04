Dana White lays out big plans for Francis Ngannou

UFC heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou is one of the most popular fighters on the UFC roster, and it sounds like there are more big things on the horizon for him.

Currently riding the momentum of three-straight knockout victories over huge names in Curtis Blaydes, Junior dos Santos and Cain Velasquez, Ngannou is widely expected to get the next crack at the heavyweight title after Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier settle their rivalry in the new year.

According to UFC President Dana White, however, Ngannou has more to look forward to than just that.

As many fans are aware, MMA was recently legalized in Ngannou’s adopted home of France.

White is currently planning the UFC’s debut show in France for sometime in 2020, and says Ngannou will most likely headline this event. He also added Ngannou’s training partner, former TKO heavyweight champ and red-hot UFC prospect Ciryl Gane, will also likely be on the card.

“Exciting year for Francis, too, because there’s not only big fights for him, and a potential title fight, but France, we finally got France done,” White told TMZ recently. “We’ve been working hard for a long time to get that place open for MMA, and we’ll do a fight there, and obviously Francis will probably headline.

“I don’t know if you watched the fight from Singapore, but the kid [Ciryl] Gane, big bad ass heavyweight from France, they’ll both fight on that card,” White added.

White was then asked about a potential heavyweight showdown between Ngannou and reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. Jones has long teased a move up to the heavyweight division, and a matchup with Ngannou is arguably the most compelling fight for him in this new weight class.

In fact, both he and Ngannou have agreed this showdown is probably “inevitable.”

White, however, has no comment on that potential matchup for the moment.

“I don’t know right now,” he said. “I don’t have an answer to that question right now.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/4/2019.