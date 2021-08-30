What’s next for Jake Paul after defeating Tyron Woodley?

Jake Paul took a big step-up in competition on Sunday night as he boxed former UFC welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley in just his fourth pro fight.

The fight was the first of a multi-fight deal with Showtime boxing and it was a closer bout than many thought. In the lead-up to the fight, Paul had said he would knock out Woodley within three rounds but that was not the case. Instead, he didn’t even seem to rock “The Chosen One” and it was Woodley who nearly dropped Paul.

However, that was really the only key thing Woodley did and it was Paul who ended up winning a split decision. After the fight, many were curious as to what would be next for the YouTuber-turned-boxer as he has a ton of options.

What’s next for Jake Paul?

Although Paul and Woodley seemingly agreed to a rematch in the ring as long as Woodley gets the ‘I love Jake Paul’ tattoo. However, I doubt the rematch will happen for a few reasons.

First off, Paul has nothing to gain from rematching Woodley as he already beat him, rather convincingly to the majority of media members. It also wasn’t the most entertaining fight and the rematch may not sell as well given how lackluster the bout was.

should I make him my next son? https://t.co/H6igxf4I6u — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 30, 2021

With the rematch likely out of the way, the fight to make is Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury. Fury was on this card for a reason and fought Paul’s training partner. Fury and Paul, meanwhile, were trash-talking one another throughout the week and the storyline is there for them to fight.

Fury also signed a two-fight deal with Showtime ahead of this fight with many assuming the second bout would be Jake Paul. It’s also a step-up in competition for Paul as he faces a true boxer which many people have been calling for. Given they both fought on Sunday, the timeframe works for them to headline a Showtime pay-per-view sometime in early-2022.

Who do you think should be next for Jake Paul after defeating Tyron Woodley?