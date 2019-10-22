Weili Zhang wants Valentina Shevchenko next, if not she’ll go and ‘beat’ Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Weili Zhang has set her eyes on current UFC flyweight champion, Valentina Shevchenko.

Zhang is looking to become another champ-champ in the UFC after just winning the strawweight belt back in August. Why she wants to fight Shevchenko is simple. She wants to fight the best and she believes the 125-pound champion is just that. Yet, if that scrap can not come to fruition, she is fine taking on Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

“I definitely want to fight the best of the best, and I think Valentina is the best among the female athletes, so that’s why I want to fight her,” Weili Zhang said backstage at UFC Boston. “For my own division, Rose [Namajunas] is a very good fighter and I respect her a lot. But if the UFC wants me to fight Joanna, no problem. I can definitely beat her.”

Jedrzejczyk is coming off of a decision win over Michelle Waterson at UFC Tampa earlier this month. Yet, Weili Zhang was not impressed by the performance. She says the former champ does not have finishing power anymore.

“Definitely it was a good fight, but you can see Joanna has a lack of finishing power,” she said. “I don’t think Joanna now is the Joanna she used to be when she was champion, so I have a lot of stuff that can finish her.”

No matter who she fights next, Weili Zhang hopes her next fight is in the United States to help grow her superstardom there.

“I wish the next fight could be in the states because I know a lot of fans still don’t know who I am. I want to give them a great fight and let them know who I am. And, prove I’m a great strawweight champion,” Weili Zhang said. “But before that, I hope all my coaches can come to the states and help me to prepare my camp.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/21/2019.