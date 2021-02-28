Weili Zhang vs. Rose Namajunas opening betting odds released

The opening betting odds have been revealed for the upcoming UFC 261 women’s strawweight title fight between Weili Zhang and Rose Namajunas.

Zhang vs. Namajunas has been long rumored to take place but the fight was only recently confirmed by the UFC, which plans on the bout taking place on April 24. With Zhang vs. Namajunas now official, the sportsbooks have opened up the betting odds for the fight. Take a look at the opening odds for Zhang vs. Namajunas (via BetOnline/BestFightOdds).

UFC 261:

Rose Namajunas (+170)

Weili Zhang (-200)https://t.co/oegYM1aNAk — BestFightOdds (@BestFightOdds) February 27, 2021

UFC 261 Odds

Weili Zhang -200

Rose Namajunas +170

Zhang opened as a -200 betting favorite for this fight (bet $200 to win $100) while Namajunas opened as a +170 betting underdog (bet $100 to win $170). As the champion, Zhang deserves the respect of opening up as the favorite, but Namajunas is a former champion in her own right and so the odds are showing her plenty of respect in this particular matchup as well.

Zhang (21-1) is the UFC women’s strawweight champion. The 31-year-old Chinese superstar is currently riding a 21-fight win streak after losing her first MMA match in 2013. Since then, she hasn’t lost, and she’s gone a perfect 5-0 in the UFC with wins over Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Jessica Andrade, Tecia Torres, Danielle Taylor, and Jessica Aguilar. One issue that Zhang will have in this fight is that she hasn’t fought in over a year, with her last matchup coming at UFC 248 last March when she won a split decision over Jedrzejczyk.

Namajunas (9-4) is the former UFC women’s strawweight champion. The 28-year-old American is 7-3 overall in the UFC, with two wins over Jedrzejczyk, plus victories over Andrade, Michelle Waterson, and Paige VanZant. Namajunas last competed on Fight Island last summer when she won a split decision over Andrade to earn a title shot.

Who is your money going to be on in this fight, Weili Zhang or Rose Namajunas?