Jorge Masvidal confirms Kamaru Usman UFC title fight targeted for September, wants future big paydays in boxing

UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal says a title matchup with champion Kamaru Usman is being targeted for September.

There have been plenty of rumors about Masvidal fighting Usman again in a rematch after he stepped up last year at UFC 251 and lost a unanimous decision on short notice. Despite the loss, Usman handpicked Masvidal as his next opponent, and the two are likely hoping they sell another million-plus PPVs for their rematch. Speaking to Boxing Express, Masvidal confirmed that his rematch with Usman is being targeted to take place in September.

Jorge Masvidal says his title fight with Kamaru Usman is going down in September 🏆pic.twitter.com/j6u6d2pZhy — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) February 28, 2021

“Right now I’m focused on me fighting for the belt which is going to be in August or September, actually September we just got word on this. So you’re like the second person actually to know this right now. That’s just how luck works man. A lot of MMA media sites are going to be mad I dropped to on yours first, boxing of all people. There’s going to call me a traitor. But that’s what I’m worried about,” Masvidal said.

It’s a bit surprising the date of the fight is being targeted for September, given that it’s six months down the road, but that could also be a hint that Usman and Masvidal could also be involved with The Ultimate Fighter. Masvidal hasn’t fought since the Usman fight last July, while Usman just defeated Gilbert Burns in another successful title defense at UFC 258. Like the first fight, the rematch promises to be a big PPV seller for Dana White and co., so you can see why the promotion went with Masvidal instead of Colby Covington again.

Also in the interview, Masvidal said that he would be open to going into professional boxing. In fact, “Gamebred” took a shot at the UFC about its fighter pay in comparison to boxing.

“I love boxing. Boxing gives the big paychecks, you know what I mean? They pay out more than the pay-per-views than my current sport. So would I love to be in boxing? No brainer, yes. But we’ll cross that bridge when it comes, we’ll get the right opponents,” Masvidal said.

