Ciryl Gane issues statement following “great performance overall” against Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC Vegas 20

UFC heavyweight Ciryl Gane issued a statement following his “great performance overall” against Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC Vegas 20.

Gane won a clear-cut unanimous decision over Rozenstruik in the main event of Saturday’s UFC card, with all three judges scoring the bout 50-45 in favor of the Frenchman. Gane was content to stay at distance and outstrike Rozenstruik with his jab and low kicks from the outside, while also mixing in a few takedowns and submission attempts to rack up points. Though it was overall a masterful performance by Gane, the lack of a finish and aggressiveness to hurt Rozenstruik frustrated some of the fans who were watching and led to Gane being criticized by UFC president Dana White, as well.

Taking to his social media following UFC Vegas 20, Gane said that while he didn’t have the showing that he wanted to, “Bon Gamin” said he had a “great performance overall.”

Great performance overall, not the show that I wanted to give to you guys but we come back to Paris with the win. I will do my very best to do better next time. . Thank you all for this amazing support

Gane improved to 8-0 with the victory, including a perfect 5-0 mark in the UFC alone. By defeating the No. 4 ranked Rozenstruik, Gane will jump into the top-five of the UFC heavyweight rankings, and this win should earn him a big fight his next time out. Derrick Lewis, who knocked out Curtis Blaydes at UFC Vegas 19, seems to be a possibility as Gane’s next opponent, but there are other fighters in the division who could also be on deck for “Bon Gamin.” The sky seems like the limit for this young man, but if he really wants to secure that title shot, a finish would certainly help him in White’s eyes.

