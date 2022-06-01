Weili Zhang reacts after Rose Namajunas offers to help train Joanna Jedrzejczyk: “Does she think Joanna’s team is not good enough or what?”

Weili Zhang has given her thoughts after Rose Namajunas offered to help train Joanna Jedrzejczyk for their upcoming rematch.

The fantastic series that has taken place over the course of the last five years between these three women serves as one of the hallmarks of the strawweight division in the UFC. Now, at UFC 275 next weekend, another chapter will be written as Weili Zhang prepares to go head to head with Joanna Jedrzejczyk in what promises to be another absolute barnburner in Singapore.

The current champion of the division is Carla Esparza in the wake of her shock split decision win over Rose Namajunas. Now, ‘Thug Rose’ has reportedly offered to assist Jedrzejczyk in preparation for the Weili Zhang rematch.

In a recent interview, Zhang expressed confusion regarding why Namajunas would put forward such an offer.

“Well, if I’m Rose, I would not do something like this because Joanna has her own team. ATT is a very professional, elite team. They produced many champions,” Zhang said.

“And you go interfere at this point that’s a little bit… I don’t know what she’s trying to do. Does she think Joanna’s team is not good enough or what?

“I don’t know. I definitely would not do that in her shoes.”

Whatever the case may be regarding the offer and whether or not Joanna actually took her up on it, you’d have to imagine there’s going to be another collision between two of these three women after UFC 275.

It almost feels like they’re all destined to run it back once again and even though Esparza is the champion, we wouldn’t be shocked to see the title change hands once or twice more in the years ahead.

What do you think about Rose Namajunas offering to help Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the rematch?

