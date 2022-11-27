Javier Mendez believes Islam Makhachev got ranked too high, too early in pound-for-pound rankings: “They gave him this just because of one fight”

Javier Mendez, the coach of Islam Makhachev, doesn’t like how highly ranked his pupil is in the pound-for-pound rankings.

Makhachev is ranked second in the UFC’s official pound-for-pound rankings following his submission win over Charles Oliveira to win the lightweight title. Yet, before the fight, Makhachev was not even in the pound-for-pound rankings so his coach doesn’t like how quickly, and how high the champ was put on the pound-for-pound list.

“Look, you know this just as much as I do, Islam went to No. 2 spot pound-for-pound in the UFC in just one fight? How?,” Mendez told MMA Junkie. “I know he’s good, and I believe he’s No. 1. I do believe that. But to give him that spot of No. 2 pound-for-pound in just one fight, no. I know in my heart with time he’ll be No. 1. Simple as that. He’s going to be No. 1. But they gave him this just because of one fight. No, I don’t like that. It was done too quickly.”

Although Javier Mendez believes Islam Makhachev needs to do more, he will have the chance. Makhachev will defend his belt for the first time in the main event of UFC 284 against Alexander Volkanovski – who is ranked number one pound-for-pound.

If Makhachev defeats Volkanovski and then beats another contender, Mendez thinks that is when the champ should be atop the rankings.

“He’s the man, but he needs to do more,” Mendez said. “That’s what I believe. He needs to beat Volkanovski, then Dariush. He needs to beat those guys, so you can say he’s No. 1. Look at what Volkanovski is doing. He mopped the floor with all the challengers that are in his weight class. Everyone. He cleared them all out. Islam needs to clear everyone out. Again, I feel he’s No. 1, but in order to get that you need to finish everyone, that’s how it works. That’s how I think.”

What do you make of Javier Mendez saying Islam Makhachev is ranked too highly on the pound-for-pound list?