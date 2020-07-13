Volkan Oezdemir issues statement after suffering first KO loss of his career to Jiri Prochazka

Volkan Oezdemir welcomed former RIZIN light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka to the Octagon at last night’s UFC 251 event.

The highly anticipated light heavyweight bout served as the featured prelim of last night’s event on Fight Island.

The former UFC light heavyweight title challenger, Oezdemir (17-5 MMA), had entered last night’s contest on a two-fight winning streak. In his most previous effort this past December in Busan, ‘No Time’ had picked up a split decision win over Aleksandar Rakic.

Meanwhile, Jiri Prochazka (26-3-1 MMA) was making his Octagon debut against Volkan Oezdemir sporting an impressive ten-fight win streak. In his most previous effort at RIZIN 20, ‘Denisa’ had scored a first round finish over former UFC fighter C.B. Dolloway.

Last night’s Oezdemir vs Prochazka fight lived up to expectations as the pair immediately started to throw down from the opening bell, much to the delight of fight fans watching world wide. After some scary moments for both fighters, Jiri Prochazka was able to render Volkan Oezdemir unconscious with a devastating punch.

The brutal finish served as the first knockout loss of Oezdemir’s career.

The Swiss standout took to Instagram earlier this afternoon where he issued the following statement following regarding his loss at UFC 251.

“First KO of my life, congratulations to Jirka Prochazka . It’s the fight game and I love it so much. I’m doing good and I want to thank all my fans for the big support, you’re amazing! I’ll train harder and harder and come back stronger than ever. Respect 🙏🌋”

Since falling short to Daniel Cormier in his quest for light heavyweight gold at UFC 220, Volkan Oezdemir has since gone just 2-3. During that stretch, ‘No Time’ has suffered losses to Anthony Smith, Dominick Reyes and now the aforementioned Jiri Prochazka.

Who would you like to see Oezdemir fight in his next Octagon appearance? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on July 12, 2020