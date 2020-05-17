Videos | Top 5 Submissions: UFC 51 – UFC 60

Check out videos of the top five submissions from UFC 51 to UFC 60, featuring Matt Hughes submitting Frank Trigg at UFC 52 in a classic fight.

In our latest series here at BJPenn.com “Top 5 Submissions” we take a look at the most lethal submissions from the fifth block of UFC events. These submissions all took place from 2005 to 2006, and they feature numerous future UFC Hall of Famers in their early days. Keep in mind there are many other submissions deserving of the list, but we had to choose just five.

UFC 51: Andrei Arlovski def. Tim Sylvia via Achilles lock (R1, 0:47)

One of the most impressive submissions in UFC heavyweight division history, Andrei Arlovski finished Tim Sylvia with an Achilles lock at UFC 51 in February 2005.

UFC 52: Matt Hughes def. Frank Trigg via rear-naked choke (R1, 4:05)

In one of the greatest fights in UFC history, Matt Hughes tapped out Frank Trigg with a rear-naked choke in their rematch at UFC 52 in April 2005. This fight was recently inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame’s Fight Wing.

UFC 53: Forrest Griffin vs. Bill Mahood via rear-naked choke (R1, 2:18)

Fresh off a win over Stephan Bonnar at the TUF 1 Finale, Forrest Griffin picked up a rear-naked choke victory over Bill Mahood at UFC 53 in June 2005.

UFC 54: Randy Couture def. Mike Van Arsdale via anaconda choke (R3, 0:52)

UFC Hall of Famer Randy Couture picked up a rare anaconda choke victory when he tapped out Mike Van Arsdale at UFC 54, which took place in August 2005.

UFC 60: Dean Lister def. Alessio Sakara via triangle choke (R1, 2:20)

One of the most dangerous grapplers in the middleweight division, Dean Lister was able to submit Alesso Sakara with a vicious triangle choke in the co-main event of UFC 60 in May 2006. The main event for this card featured a catchweight bout between the legend Royce Gracie and Matt Hughes.

