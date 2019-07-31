Tyron Woodley believes Jon Jones and Conor McGregor are held to unequal standard

Jon Jones has found himself in quite a bit of trouble outside the cage over the years — most recently for an incident involving a waitress at a strip club. According to former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley however, Jones does not behave any worse than Conor McGregor, who Woodley believes is treated with much more understanding when he errs.

In fact, Woodley believes McGregor is even glorified for his troubles outside the cage.

“We gonna act like Conor doesn’t do that every week? And we still want to put him on every fight card; he’s the biggest star. The second Jon Jones does something…” Woodley said on The Hollywood Beatdown, referencing Jones’ latest legal troubles (via MMA News). “I’m defending the fact that we selectively throw people under the bus. Conor has done way worse things than Jon, and he’s glorified and praised as some Scarface of our sport. So I’m not gonna be too hard on Jon (when) I don’t even know the details.”

Woodley, of course, is not condoning any of Jones actions outside the cage. That being said, he says he’s reluctant to cast judgement until all of the relevant details are available.

“I’m not gonna give him a pass, either, because it ain’t my job to give the pass out,” Woodley clarified. “All I’m saying is this: Let’s get all the details first, but let’s not forget there’s a lot of bullshit that go on in our sport that we glorify.”

What do you think of this comment from Tyron Woodley? Is he right?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/31/2019.