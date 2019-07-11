VIDEO | Watch pros fighters and celebrities react to Jorge Masvidal KO

UFC 239 was an action-packed fight card that featured legendary moments that will go down in UFC history. This includes the now infamous flying knee from Jorge Masvidal.

The event took place last Saturday 6th July at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

On the main card, Thiago Santos challenged current light heavyweight champion Jon Jones for the belt. “Bones” took home the victory via a split decision.

In the co-main event, two-division champ Amanda Nunes squared off against former champion Holly Holm. “The Lioness” delivered a devastating head kick that secured her victory and earned her a Performance of the Night bonus.

However, the most iconic moment that got everyone talking was the aforementioned flying knee from Jorge Masvidal, which flatlined the formerly undefeated Ben Askren.

The UFC recently released a preview of the popular The Thrill and the Agony series, which showcases unseen footage of the event.

The preview captures a more intimate glimpse of the fighters and what takes place behind the scenes. It also gives fans the opportunity to see how a number of UFC stars reacted to the card’s big moments. Kamaru Usman, Henry Cejudo and Khabib Nurmagomedov are all featured in the clip.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/10/2019.