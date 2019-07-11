Michael Chiesa: Diego Sanchez ‘touched my butthole’ in UFC 239 fight

Michael Chiesa picked up a big win at UFC 239, defeating The Ultimate Fighter season one winner Diego Sanchez by unanimous decision. Yet he didn’t escape the Octagon unscathed.

Speaking on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on Monday, Chiesa divulged that Sanchez gave him what fight fans often refer to as an “oil check.”

We’ll let him explain it:

Not only did @MikeMav22 get a big W Saturday night, he also got his oil checked. True story: pic.twitter.com/HdrzvjBKDg — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 10, 2019

“I could feel he was butt-dragging me, and that’s whatever, but all of a sudden — I don’t know if he intentionally did it — but he literally, his fingers touched my butthole,” Chiesa said (transcript via Bloody Elbow).

“I yelled at him, ‘get your fingers out of my ass, motherf**ker!’ I don’t think anyone heard it though,” he laughed. “In wrestling, when you get your fingers in the brown-star, we call that oil checking. So he was definitely checking my oil. I yelled at him to get his fingers out of my ass. I yelled it. I thought for sure, when the fight was over, ‘my God, I’m going to go on Twitter and it’s going to be everywhere,’ but I don’t think anyone heard it.”

While this was not an experience Michael Chiesa was anticipating in his UFC 239 fight, he seems willing to give Diego Sanchez the benefit of the doubt.

“I don’t want to say he tried to do it on purpose,” he said. “I don’t know if he did or not. I wouldn’t be surprised if he did, just like ‘screw it, screw this guy, I’m going to get him off me.'”

With this victory, Michael Chiesa improves to 2-0 as a welterweight, having recently defeated Carlos Condit in his debut in the division. With another win or two, he could easily find himself inside the divisional rankings.

Who do you want to see him fight next?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/10/2019.