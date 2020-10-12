Photo | Israel Adesanya continues to troll Jon Jones on social media

Israel Adesanya’s relentless Twitter assault on Jon Jones shows no signs of slowing down as the middleweight king continues to mock his rival.

Ever since he dispatched of Paulo Costa in dominant fashion, “The Last Stylebender” has set his sights on what now appears to be an inevitable superfight against Jon Jones. The veteran doesn’t seem to think that Adesanya really wants to fight him but right now, it does appear to be the direction that things are trending in.

Regardless of whether or not the fight happens anytime soon, there’s no chance Adesanya is going to drop this feud.

I support the arts 🖼 pic.twitter.com/Iyo3y9dWJA — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) October 12, 2020

A parade of middleweights would rather see Adesanya focus on the 185-pound division, and that includes Chris Weidman who recently called the champion out for a fight. As you can imagine, Adesanya had some thoughts on the matter.

“It was a bit weird for me, but I already have him figured out,” Israel Adesanya told MMA Junkie. “I have it figured out right down to how I’m going to take him out. Let him bring his double leg, let him bring his single leg, let him try and force me to the fence. He’s not going to strike with me. Come strike with me – one thing that he has going good for him is, one thing he said before he knocked out Anderson Silva, at the weigh-ins, he looked at him dead in the eyes and said, ‘I’m not scared of you. I’m not scared of you.’ He said that over and over to him; I remember that.”

“I told him, ‘I look forward to fighting you one day,’ because I actually thought he would be at the top for a while, but he unfortunately hasn’t been doing well lately,” Adesanya said. “Not that he can’t come back. Look at Jan Blachowicz; he came back and now he’s the champion. But yeah, I’m just saying, I’ve studied these mother(expletives), they think this is a (expletive) game. Weidman is already done. That fight will end in the first round if it happens, but you’ve got to get some wins first, bro. A few wins first, yeah.”