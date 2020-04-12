VIDEO | Watch Anthony Smith home invader break into a neighbor’s home

New footage has been released of the home invader in the Anthony Smith case, Luke Haberman, allegedly breaking into a neighbor’s home.

The story of Smith having his house broken into in the middle of the night by a screaming stranger later confirmed to be Haberman went viral this past week. Smith admitted that he was terrified of the intruder and scared for his family, but ultimately he was able to control and subdue the intruder after a life-and-death struggle.

When Smith told the story many readers were surprised to hear of the struggle that Smith faced against someone who is not a professional fighter. According to various reports, Haberman is a former Nebraska wrestler, so it makes sense that Smith was not so easily able to subdue the man despite being a top-five light heavyweight in the UFC. Plus, as many readers pointed out and former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping theorized, the man was likely on drugs at the time of the attack.

One of the points Smith made when describing the attack was that the man was yelling at the top of his lungs when he invaded Smith’s house. In newly-released footage from KMTV Ohama, Haberman is seen breaking into a neighbor’s home and screaming at the top of his lungs. Watch the video below.

. @lionheartasmith says he’s still ready to fight on 4/25 even after he fought off an intruder at his home over the weekend. This is video for the suspect after he allegedly broke into another man’s home before going to Smith’s. Smith describes what happened.

MMA is known for having some of the craziest stories out there but this one takes the cake as one of the stranger stories in mixed martial arts in recent times. Thankfully Anthony Smith and his family are ok, and hopefully, Haberman gets the help he needs.