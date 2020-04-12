Michael Bisping believes drugs played a key role in Anthony Smith home invasion, recalls similar experience

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping believed that the intruder in the Anthony Smith home invasion was on drugs at the time of the attack.

Smith made headlines last week when he told the story of an intruder entering his family home in the middle of the night, where he got into a life-and-death struggle that ultimately ended with the man being arrested by police. Smith admitted that he was terrified of the ordeal and said he feared for his life. Many MMA fighters have responded to the incident in support of Smith, and Bisping is no exception.

Speaking on the “Believe You Me” podcast, Bisping said that he believes the intruder — later determined to be former Nebraska wrestling standout Luke Haberman — was on drugs at the time of the attack. Here’s what “The Count” said about Smith.

“Cocaine is a hell of a drug. This guy was out of his mind. I guarantee (he was) on some kind of very, very strong drug. And fair play to Anthony Smith for admitting that he was terrified. Because it is terrifying,” Bisping said (via EssentiallySports).

Bisping then told the story about how a similar incident happened to him years ago.

“A guy came to my house in the middle of the night with a petrol canister and a hammer and tried to burn me down. You sh*t your pants. So regardless of whether or not you’re Anthony Smith, who is a f*cking badass. He’s one of the best fighters in the world,” Bisping said.

“When somebody comes to your house in the middle of the night and you’ve got children in there. Jesus Christ man that is absolutely terrifying. Well done to Anthony for showing restraint and being honest about the entire situation.”

Do you agree with what Michael Bisping said about Anthony Smith’s intruder?