Jorge Masvidal won’t bully Conor McGregor into accepting a fight

UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal has claimed that he won’t bully Conor McGregor into taking a fight against him.

In the wake of Masvidal’s “BMF” Championship victory at UFC 244, fans around the world have listed a series of potential opponents for his next fight. Some have suggested he’ll take on the winner of the UFC 245 main event between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington, some believe he’ll box Canelo Alvarez, and others feel like the proposed McGregor showdown is a real possibility.

Alas, during an appearance on the Dan Le Batard Show, Masvidal made it clear that he isn’t going to actively pursue the money fight against The Notorious One.

“To be quite frank, he was flirting with fighting the winner when the possibility of the winner was Nate,” Masvidal said via (MMA Junkie). “And he kept throwing it out there. He even made his prediction he thought Nate would win. Since I’ve won, he hasn’t said a peep to address me or nothing.

“I’m not a bully, either,” Masvidal added. “I’m not going to be one of these cyber bullies. If you don’t want to fight, I don’t want to fight. If you want to fight, I’m licking my chops. Man, we’re going shopping. We’re going to do it big. You know what I’m saying? That dude don’t want it.”

A bout against Conor McGregor is always going to be appealing no matter who you are, but at this stage in his career, Masvidal is well aware of the fact that he holds most of the cards in this scenario.

His phenomenal 2019 included finishes over Darren Till, Ben Askren and Nate Diaz, and if you listen to the man himself, it seems as if he’s only just getting started – which is certainly a frightening prospect for those in the welterweight division.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/12/2019.