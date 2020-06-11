VIDEO | UFC stars come together to condemn racism, support Black Lives Matter movement

A number of high-profile UFC stars, including Israel Adesanya, Rose Namajunas, Michael Bisping, and Angela Hill, have come together to create a video in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The video, which follows the killing of George Floyd by police officers, was shared by several fighters on social media.

See it below:

“It’s been always two weeks since the murder of George Floyd, and as athletes of the UFC, we want you to know that we stand with our brothers and sisters around the world seeking justice and equality,” the UFC stars begin. “Often our sport is deemed dangerous and brutal, but ironically, as martial artists, our practice rooms are filled with men and women from all different walks of life who come together to hone their craft and make each other better people in the process. Our differences don’t matter because we need each other. Just like right now.

“Our brothers and sisters need our help to stand up against the unjust killing of innocent black men, women and children in America. So we the athletes of the UFC want it to be known we stand together in condemning racism and police brutality.”

The video then cuts to UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

“What if it was me?” Adesanya states. “Because one day it could be me.”

Several black fighters, including Randy Brown, Angela Hill and Corey Anderson, then pay tribute to the many men and women killed by the police on US soil.

The video concludes with a parting message:

“Today we vow to continue to stand up and speak out for what’s right together,” the UFC fighters conclude. “Yesterday, today, and every damn day. Black Lives Matter.”