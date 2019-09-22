VIDEO | UFC Fans in Mexico City throw beer and popcorn at Jeremy Stephens

It looked like a riot was about to breakout following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC Mexico headliner between Jeremy Stephens and Yair Rodriguez.

The highly anticipated featherweight main event ended after mere seconds of actual action due to an accidental eye poke. ‘El Pantera’ caught ‘Lil Heathen’ with an openhand slap which appeared to graze the eye. After a full five minutes of recovery time was utilized, the doctors in attendance determined that Jeremy Stephens was no longer fit to continue.

The fans in attendance were irate with the decision and proceeded to throw drinks and other items into the Octagon.

Things only proceeded to get worse as Jeremy Stephens exited the cage. Check out this footage below of fans peppering ‘Lil Heathen’ with beer and popcorn (courtesy of Eric Gomez).

Fans in Mexico City pelt Jeremy Stephens with beer and popcorn after fight is called. @espnmma @marc_raimondi pic.twitter.com/cxv2MlhljC — Eric Gomez (@EricGomez86) September 22, 2019

Yair Rodriguez was returning to action for the first time since November of 2018, where he scored a crazy last-second knockout victory over ‘The Korean Zombie’. That shocking win had improved ‘El Pantera’s’ overall record to 11-2 in mixed martial arts.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Stephens (28-16 MMA) was looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he entered the Octagon at tonight’s UFC Mexico event.

In his most previous effort at UFC 235, ‘Lil Heathen’ had suffered a unanimous decision loss to rising star Zabit Magomedsharipov.

Tonight’s headliner lasted only a few seconds after Yair Rodriguez landed an accidental eye poke on Jeremy Stephens. As a result of the strike, ‘Lil Heathen’ was no longer able to open in his eye and thus the fight was called off.

Would you like to see an immediate rematch booked between UFC featherweights Yair Rodriguez and Jeremy Stephens following the conclusion of tonight’s main event? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com September 21, 2019