Pros react to Yair Rodriguez vs. Jeremy Stephens at UFC Mexico

By
Chris Taylor
-
Yair Rodriguez

A key featherweight bout between perennial contenders Yair Rodriguez and Jeremy Stephens headlined tonight’s UFC Mexico event.

Yair Rodriguez was returning to action for the first time since November of 2018, where he scored a crazy last-second knockout victory over ‘The Korean Zombie’. That shocking win had improved ‘El Pantera’s’ overall record to 11-2 in mixed martial arts.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Stephens (28-16 MMA) was looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he entered the Octagon at tonight’s UFC Mexico event.

In his most previous effort at UFC 235, ‘Lil Heathen’ had suffered a unanimous decision loss to rising star Zabit Magomedsharipov.

Tonight’s headliner lasted only a few seconds after Yair Rodriguez landed an accidental eye poke on Jeremy Stephens. As a result of the strike, ‘Lil Heathen’ was no longer able to open in his eye and thus the fight was called off.

Check out how the pros reacted to Yair Rodriguez vs. Jeremy Stephens at UFC Mexico below:

Official UFC Mexico Result: Yair Rodriguez vs. Jeremy Stephens

Would you like to see a rematch between Yair Rodriguez and Jeremy Stephens following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC Mexico main event? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com September 21, 2019

