Pros react to Yair Rodriguez vs. Jeremy Stephens at UFC Mexico

A key featherweight bout between perennial contenders Yair Rodriguez and Jeremy Stephens headlined tonight’s UFC Mexico event.

Yair Rodriguez was returning to action for the first time since November of 2018, where he scored a crazy last-second knockout victory over ‘The Korean Zombie’. That shocking win had improved ‘El Pantera’s’ overall record to 11-2 in mixed martial arts.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Stephens (28-16 MMA) was looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he entered the Octagon at tonight’s UFC Mexico event.

In his most previous effort at UFC 235, ‘Lil Heathen’ had suffered a unanimous decision loss to rising star Zabit Magomedsharipov.

Tonight’s headliner lasted only a few seconds after Yair Rodriguez landed an accidental eye poke on Jeremy Stephens. As a result of the strike, ‘Lil Heathen’ was no longer able to open in his eye and thus the fight was called off.

WTH just happened. His eye wouldn’t open or he wouldn’t open it. I can’t even believe that lmao — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) September 22, 2019

This is sucks 🙄 #UFCMexico — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) September 22, 2019

I saw Henry in the crowd, throw him in for a spar session to appease the crowd! — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) September 22, 2019

What is the celebration for?? I’m so lost? 20 seconds… smfh. Anticlimactic to say the least. #UFCMexico — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) September 22, 2019

Ive never heard of an eye lid spasm, can a doctor weigh in??? — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) September 22, 2019

😳 One of them freak accidents. Sucks but eye scratches ain’t no joke! I have a scar in one of my eyes! 🤕🤧 #letsrunitbacklater #mmacrazy #fighterssacrifice https://t.co/bBwH0A0mMC — Cynthia Calvillo (@cyn_calvillo) September 22, 2019

That was anticlimactic af — Luis Antonio Pena (@violentbobross) September 22, 2019

Official UFC Mexico Result: Yair Rodriguez vs. Jeremy Stephens

