Coach gives update on Jeremy Stephens eye after UFC Mexico City

The main event of UFC Mexico City saw a pivotal featherweight clash. There, Yair Rodriguez was fighting in his home country taking on American Jeremy Stephens. The fight was expected to be the ‘Fight of the Night’ candidate, but regrettably that didn’t happen.

Instead, just 15 seconds into the fight, Yair Rodriguez accidentally poked Jeremy Stephens in the eye. Referee Herb Dean did a phenomenal job giving the American fighter time to let the eye recover. He said it was spasming and should open soon. Yet, after five minutes that did not happen and the fight was ruled a no-contest.

After the result was read, the fans were throwing beer and popcorn at Jeremy Stephens as was leaving the Octagon. Many fans also took to social media blaming ‘Lil Heathen’ for the fight being a no-contest.

Now, Jeremy Stephens coach, in Eric Del Fierro spoke to ESPN backstage and gave a quick update on ‘Lil Heathen’s’ eye.

“I did get to speak with Eric Del Fierro, who is his [Jeremy Stephens] head coach, who told me he still has not been able to open that eye,” ESPN’s Heidi Androl reported. “I asked him was it a scratch from the fingernails like a scratch of the cornea. He said that all he [Stephens] told him that he got hit and felt a tremendous amount of pressure, so much pressure he has never felt before. He said it was really uncomfortable and still was very uncomfortable back here. And, they will likely be sending him to an emergency ophthalmologist. Obviously very disappointing for their team.”

Entering this fight, Jeremy Stephens was on a two-fight losing streak. He dropped a decision to Zabit Magomedsharipov and lost by TKO to Jose Aldo. He said he spent over $30,000 on this training camp as he lived in Mexico for weeks preparing for the fight.

What the extent of the injury to his eye is currently unknown. But, it does appear to be serious and they will get it checked out tonight.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/21/2019.