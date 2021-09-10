Video | UFC champion Jan Blachowicz attempts to conquer ‘Ninja Warrior’ in Poland

In his latest adventure, UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz recently attempted to conquer the Polish version of Ninja Warrior.

The man who beat Dominick Reyes to claim the belt before being the first to beat Israel Adesanya is clearly enjoying life at the top of the mountain. From his increased star power to his legacy in mixed martial arts, it’s a good time to be Jan Blachowicz.

Now, on top of all that, you can add “Ninja Warrior competitor” to his list of achievements.

Blachowicz actually seemed to be doing pretty well right up to the point where, well, he wasn’t.

He wiped himself out after a strong start to ensure he didn’t make it all the way to the finish line, but something tells us he’d take that failure every day of the week if it means keeping hold of the UFC light heavyweight title in his next outing.

That next defence of the strap comes at UFC 267 next month in Abu Dhabi when he finally defends against fellow veteran Glover Teixeira.

