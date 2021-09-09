Jan Blachowicz no longer pursuing a fight against Jon Jones

UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz admitted that he is no longer pursuing a fight against former divisional kingpin Jon Jones.

Blachowicz knocked out Corey Anderson last February at UFC Rio Rancho, and Jones himself was in attendance for that fight. At the time, Jones was the reigning and defending UFC light heavyweight champion, and it was widely expected that he would fight Blachowicz for the belt. However, Jones decided to instead vacate his belt and announce that he was moving up to the UFC heavyweight division, instead. That left the belt vacant and Blachowicz won it when he knocked out Dominick Reyes last year at UFC 253.

Blachowicz has stayed busy since becoming the UFC light heavyweight champion, first successfully defending his title against Israel Adesanya at UFC 259 back in March, and now he is set to take on No. 1 contender Glover Teixeira at UFC 267 in October. While it would make sense for Blachowicz to pursue the Jones fight against should he get by Teixeira, at this point, with Jones not even fighting, Blachowicz says he has moved on from the fight.

“I think Jon Jones, this conversation is over. It’s not making sense to talk about him anymore. I don’t know. Maybe he don’t fight anymore, anywhere at heavyweight or light heavyweight, I don’t think so. I don’t know what he’ll do. I forgot about him. You remind me about Jon Jones right now,” Blachowicz told MMAFighting.com.

“A half year ago, it would be a different way — ‘I have to beat him, I’ll find him somewhere and beat him.’ Like I said before but right now I don’t care about him. If he comes back, OK. If not, who cares.”

Do you think we will ever see Jan Blachowicz fight Jon Jones in the UFC, or has the ship sailed on this fight?