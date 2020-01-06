VIDEO | Tyron Woodley drops new music video

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is back with more music and a brand new music video. See Woodley’s newest song, Dead Ass, below (via his official YouTube channel).

Tyron Woodley has been working on his rap career for well over a year. In that span, he’s released a long list of tracks, and even featured in a song with Wiz Khalifa. His main claim to fame, of course, is his MMA career.

Woodley ruled over the UFC welterweight division from July 2016 to March of 2019. He won the welterweight title with a blistering, first-round knockout of Robbie Lawler. He then defended the belt against Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (twice), Demian Maia, and Darren Till, asserting himself as one of the most dominant champions in UFC welterweight history in the process. Woodley lost the title earlier this year, when he gave up a lopsided decision to Kamaru Usman, who has since defended the belt against Colby Covington.

Since losing the title, Woodley has angled for a rematch with Usman, claiming that he had an off night the first time they fought, and that he deserves a shot at redemption given that he was a long-time champion. That being said, he’s recently been linked to a scrap with streaking welterweight contender Leon Edwards, potentially at the upcoming UFC London card in March.

Whoever he ends up fighting next, it’s clear that Tyron Woodley is staying very busy during his time away from the cage. What do you think of his newest song?

