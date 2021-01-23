Video | Tony Ferguson sends a message to Conor McGregor ahead of UFC 257

Tony Ferguson has sent Conor McGregor a message ahead of the Irishman’s rematch with Dustin Poirier at UFC 257.

Poirier and McGregor are set to collide for a second time tomorrow night on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. ‘Notorious’ had scored a first round TKO over ‘The Diamond’ in their previous contest in September of 2014, in a bout which took place at featherweight.

Ahead of Conor McGregor’s highly anticipated return to the Octagon, former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson took to Twitter with the following video and message for the Irish star.

Where You At McNuggets!?!? 🐔💨 Check It Crew 🍃 1MPROP3R Official Champ Shit Only™️ Tees & Hoodies Are Now LIVE! He can run, but he can’t hide.This drop is available for this weekend only. 50% OFF, get them before they’re gone! -Champhttps://t.co/7oskxHlZgU

⚔️🕶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/rs5TvLjOVR — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) January 23, 2021

“Where You At McNuggets!?!?” – Ferguson captioned the video.

Tony Ferguson (25-5 MMA) was most recently seen in action at December’s UFC 256 event, where he suffered a lopsided unanimous decision loss to streaking lightweight contender Charles Oliveira. That loss served as the second in a row for ‘El Cucuy’, as he had previously been defeated by Justin Gaethje at UFC 249.

As for Conor McGregor (22-4 MMA), ‘Notorious’ will be returning to the Octagon for the first time in twelve months at tomorrow night’s UFC 257 event. The former two-division champ was most previously seen in action at UFC 246, where he needed less than a minute to dispose of Donald Cerrone in a welterweight contest.

Tony Ferguson is currently awaiting his next assignment from UFC officials, but one can be sure that ‘El Cucuy’ will have his eyes on Saturday’s two key lightweight matchups.

In addition to Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier, UFC 257 also features the Octagon debut of former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler, who is set to square off with Dan Hooker in the co-main event.

McGregor has hinted that he wants to remain busy following Saturday’s contest with Poirier, so a future fight with Tony Ferguson is not out of the realm of possibility. In order for that to happen, the former interim lightweight title holder in ‘El Cucuy’ will likely have to win his next bout, if not string together a couple of wins.