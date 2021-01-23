Alex Volkanovski eyes Conor McGregor fight at lightweight to secure “GOAT status”

Alex Volkanovski is hoping to fight Conor McGregor to prove he is the best featherweight of all-time.

Although McGregor is focused on staying at lightweight, Volkanovski says he would move up for the fight. He knows it would be a massive bout for the UFC and a legacy fight for him to be considered the GOAT.

“Man, there are a few good fights in that division. There are some big names in that division but there is, I guess you could say a connection, obviously with Conor where I beat every other champion in my division,” Alex Volkanovski said to Submission Radio. “Conor was the featherweight champ, as well. As I said, I want to cement myself as the GOAT in my division. Let’s be honest, there will always be Conor McGregor fans that keep bringing him up and throwing him out there in the conversation.

“To go out there and sort of show the world that I am the greatest featherweight of all-time,” Volkanovski continued. “That would be a big fight for me, the money fight, it would be a fun big opportunity and fun fight. And it makes sense because, again, I want that GOAT status.”

Before Alex Volkanovski goes up to lightweight, he does have some more title defenses at featherweight in his future. He is set to fight Brian Ortega at UFC 260 in March. After that, he will need the trilogy with Max Holloway, and bouts with Zabit Magomedsharipov, and Yair Rodriguez.

However, if Volkanovski does beat all of them, perhaps a fight with Conor McGregor would make sense. It would then be a superfight and could be a chance for Volkanovski to become a champ-champ if Volkanovski holds the title.

For now, McGregor is just focused on Saturday night when he rematches Dustin Poirier.

