UFC 257 Fight Salaries: Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier set for massive paydays

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier are both set to earn massive paydays for their rematch tomorrow night at UFC 257 on Fight Island.

McGregor and Poirier first collided in a featherweight bout at UFC 178 in September of 2014, with ‘Notorious’ emerging victorious by way of first round TKO.

Since then, Conor McGregor went on to become a two-division UFC champion, this while Dustin Poirier went on to earn the promotions interim lightweight title. Both men would ultimately surrender their respective 155-pound gold to reigning and undefeated lightweight kingpin Khabib Nurmagomedov.

While it is no surprise to hear that Conor McGregor is set to earn a large sum of money at UFC 257, it is good to see that Dustin Poirier will also be taking home upward of a million dollars win or lose tomorrow evening.

According to a report from The Independent, McGregor is set to bank $5 million for stepping into the cage at UFC 257. Meanwhile, ‘The Diamond‘ is set for the biggest payday of his career as he will reportedly take home a guaranteed $1 million for his efforts on Saturday night.

Conor McGregor’s newly announced payday is up $2 million from his most recent Octagon appearance at UFC 246. The Irishman took home a disclosed salary of $3 million when he demolished Donald Cerrone in just 40-seconds that 2020 evening in Las Vegas.

Prior to that win over ‘Cowboy’, Conor McGregor was coming off of a fourth round submission loss to his bitter rival and current UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Meanwhile, Dustin Poirier (26-6 MMA) will enter tomorrow night’s rematch with Conor McGregor looking to build off the momentum of his thrilling decision victory over Dan Hooker from back in June. Like McGregor, Poirier’s most recent win was preceded by a submission loss to undefeated lightweight kingpin Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Who are you picking to win tomorrow night’s highly anticipated rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!