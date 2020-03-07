Video | Tony Ferguson blasts reporter over Mental Health question at UFC 249 presser

Tony Ferguson shut down a press-day question in typical Tony-Ferguson style by responding to the journalist with “f*ck you.”

“El Cucuy” attended a press conference yesterday for his upcoming blockbuster bout against the undefeated lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov. The lightweight prospects will collide in the main event of UFC 249 on April 18th, 2020 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Ferguson will be fighting for the 155-pound title and is widely regarded as the toughest challenge of his opponent’s professional career.

Last year, Tony Ferguson had some personal issues going on that left fans concerned about his current well-being. He previously shut down any questions relating to his personal life and mental health, and this week was no different.

Both fighters were in attendance for the UFC 249 press conference and answered any burning questions from the flock of MMA journalists. One question that rubbed the 36-year old the wrong way was when a journalist asked about any mental health struggles:

“I commend you for going headfirst into some mental health issues and working through that. It takes a lot of courage as a professional athlete, especially as a lot of people look up to you…” said the journalist before Tony Ferguson quickly interrupted to say, “F*ck you.”

“I was giving you props. I was just wondering..” said the journalist.

“F*ck the advice, next question,” Ferguson concluded.

“I wasn’t giving you advice, sir,” the journalist fired back.

Many fighters including Jacare Souza, Robert Whittaker and Megan Anderson have all opened up about their ongoing struggles with mental health. However, Ferguson’s hostility proved that mental health is not a topic of discussion for his MMA press days. Do you think El Cucuy was right to shut the journalist down? Or do you think that Tony Ferguson overreacted? Let us know in the comments below and watch their verbal run-in: