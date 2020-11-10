Video | Stephen Thompson batters willing bodybuilder with kicks

UFC welterweight Stephen Thompson has taken part in an amusing video where he delivers vicious leg kicks to a bodybuilder.

While Thompson may widely be known as one of the nicest fighters to ever step foot in the Octagon, his kickboxing skill has ensured that he is still one of the most feared strikers in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

During an amusing recent video with bodybuilder Houston Jones, Thompson proved just how strong he still is.

Thompson puts Jones on the ground with his kicks in the entertaining video, proving once and for all that MMA fighters really do operate at a completely different level.

The 37-year-old is set to square off against Geoff Neal next month in what will be his first fight in over a year, but back in September, he was more than happy to dub another one of his divisional rivals the “scariest guy in the division”.

“Not really… Leon Edwards, he doesn’t have a fight coming up but I feel almost bad for the guy, because he literally is the guy in the top five who deserves to fight for the title,” Thompson said to Submission Radio. “I think him not being able to get out of London and fight had something to do with it. That’s why they put up Gilbert Burns. He definitely deserves the title for sure. We are managed by the same management company and I feel bad he hasn’t fought for it yet.

“I think he is the scariest out of the division, really is. Every time you see this guy fight he gets better. He comes into the UFC as a striker. But he is out wrestling and out grappling guys like RDA,” Thompson continued. “Even Vicente Luque, they fought and he was out wrestling him and taking him down and controlling him on the ground. This guy gets better. He gets better every time you see him. Those are the guys that you really have to watch out for and really have to study for.”

On the very same card that will see Stephen Thompson battle Geoff Neal, the aforementioned Leon Edwards will be in action in the main event against rising star Khamzat Chimaev.