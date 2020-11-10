Mike Perry reveals he still has a bunch of weight to cut for UFC 255: “I’m not sure how I do it but here we go”

UFC welterweight Mike Perry has revealed that he still has 25 pounds to cut with just 10 days remaining until his next fight.

Perry, who was initially scheduled to fight Robbie Lawler at UFC 255, will now lock horns with veteran Tim Means as he attempts to keep building momentum following his unanimous decision win over Mickey Gall earlier this year.

Still, while everyone may be excited to see “Platinum” step back into the Octagon, it seems as if there’s still a chance he might not hit his mark on the scales.

10 days. 25lbs I’m not sure how I do it but here we go…. — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) November 10, 2020

Perry is the kind of fighter that is never afraid to toy around with the media and the fans, but if this is true, then he faces quite the uphill battle in order to make 171 pounds next Saturday night.

It’s been a tough time for the controversial fan favorite as of late with a string of accusations being thrown his way, and in a recent Instagram post, Perry released a statement in response to his ex-wife in particular, who accused him of domestic violence during their relationship.

“It’s come to my attention that a media organization will be running a story in reference to a past issue with my ex wife. I would like to address this here now. First and foremost I did not put my hands on my ex at any point in our short term marriage. Secondly, I have already admitted to having an issue with alcohol, and I have been a part of an intensive rehab program that was able to help address not only that but also helped me with anger management. After the completion of the course, I realized that I had said some things in the past that do not put me and what I stand for in the best of light and for that I apologize. I am now in a loving relationship where I am looking forward and excited to welcoming my first born. I’m hopeful, my ex can move on and find peace as I have.”