How to watch UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz BMF Title fight

UFC 244 is one of the most highly anticipated events on the 2019 MMA calendar and it takes place this weekend at Madison Square Gardens in New York.

Jorge Masvidal will square off against Nate Diaz in the welterweight main event. They will battle it out for the unprecedented ‘BMF’ title, awarded by none other than Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

After Diaz pulled out of UFC 244 last week after disputing his USADA drug test results, the company investigated and later relieved the fighter of any doping violations. His clearance put any cancellation rumours to bed and the ‘West Coast Gangster’ confirmed he will be getting back to business against the ‘East Coast Goon’.

On the same fight card, Masvidal’s former opponent, Darren Till will be moving up to middleweight to fight No 4 ranked contender, Kelvin Gastelum. Both fighters are coming off losses and will be looking to get back to winning form, but only one will rise victorious.

There’s plenty more action for fans to watch including Kevin Lee facing the undefeated Gregor Gillespie in a lightweight matchup.

Find the full fight card, start times and how to watch UFC 244 below:

How to watch UFC 244 in the US:

UFC 244 takes place on Saturday 2nd November 2019 in the US.

The main card will be available to watch on pay-per-view on ESPN+.

The preliminary card will be available on ESPN 2.

The early preliminary card will be available on ESPN+ and ESPN 2.

The main card will begin at 10:00 pm (ET).

The prelims will begin at 08:00 pm (ET).

The early prelims will begin at 06:15 pm (ET).

The Masvidal vs Diaz bout for the ‘BMF’ title is expected to begin at 12:30 am on Sunday morning (ET).

How to Watch UFC 244 in the UK:

UFC 244 takes place on Sunday 3rd November 2019 in the UK.

The preliminary fights and main card will be available to watch on BT Sport 1.

UFC 244 can also be streamed via the BT Sports app.

The main card will begin at 2:00 am (GMT).

The prelims will begin at 12:00 am (GMT).

The Masvidal vs Diaz bout for the ‘BMF’ title is expected to begin at 04:30 am (GMT).

MAIN CARD

Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Darren Till

Vicente Luque vs. Stephen Thompson

Blagoy Ivanov vs. Derrick Lewis

Gregor Gillespie vs. Kevin Lee

PRELIMINARY CARD

Corey Anderson vs. Johnny Walker

Makwan Amirkhani vs. Shane Burgos

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Brad Tavares

Andrei Arlovski vs. Jair Rozenstruik

EARLY PRELIMINARY CARD

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Jennifer Maia

Lyman Good vs. Chance Rencountre

Julio Arce vs. Hakeem Dawodu

