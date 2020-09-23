Video | Paulo Costa looks in amazing shape following “best weight cut ever” for UFC 253

UFC middleweight Paulo Costa looks to be in amazing shape heading into UFC 253, with his manager calling it his “best weight cut ever.”

Costa takes on UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in the main event of this Saturday’s UFC 253 pay-per-view card. The world’s leading MMA promotion returns to Fight Island in Abu Dhabi with this amazing contest as the headliner, a fight that UFC president Dana White has said is his personal pick for “Fight of the Year” in 2020.

Both men have landed on Fight Island already — they even bumped into each other already — and are preparing to do battle this weekend. On Friday, Costa and Adesanya will have to weigh in at 185lbs or less to make the title fight official. With the big fight just days away, Costa posted a video of himself and he appears to be in phenomenal shape ahead of the biggest fight of his career. Check it out via his Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFcc9thgGOV/

Costa is always in fantastic shape for his fights, but he looks like he kicked it into extra gear for this fight against Adesanya. Both men are undefeated studs in their prime and the prospect of them fighting this weekend is salivating for MMA fans, as both Adesanya and Costa are fan favorites due to their incredible performances inside the Octagon. Adesanya is 8-0 in the UFC and Costa is a perfect 5-0 himself.

According to Costa’s manager Wallid Ismail, “Borrachinha” is having the “best weight cut ever” of his MMA career. That is good news for Costa, who will be competing in the first five-round fight of his UFC tenure. With conditioning being key to defeating Adesanya, it’s good to hear that Costa had a great training camp and is in excellent shape before this fight. This is what Ismail told Sherdog.com’s Marcelo Alonso.

“He is having the best weight cut ever. Normally he weighs 200 pounds two days before the weigh-in, this time he is already weighing 200 pounds today (Tuesday). So there is no reason for concern,” Ismail said.

“‘Borrachinha’ is one of the most serious and focused athletes I’ve ever seen. Besides working with a team of excellent professionals, he is absolutely focused on reaching the main goal of his life, which is gaining the UFC belt, and I’m sure he will get it.”

