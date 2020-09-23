Paulo Costa responds to Israel Adesanya’s PED accusations ahead of UFC 253

Paulo Costa has addressed Israel Adesanya’s PED accustations ahead of their highly-anticipated title fight at UFC 253.

In the lead up to the fight, Adesanya had some questions on if Costa is taking steroids and whether or not USADA is testing the top contender in Brazil.

“Last time he got tested. He could’t give me a straight answer, let’s put it that way,” Israel Adesanya said on Submission Radio. “I was tested twice in the last three weeks, at night because they are trying to catch me off guard. It’s the first two times, it is the first time they have ever tested me at night. Where is your t-shirt? I’ve been tested over 30 times, so where is your t-shirt?…

“I just like to bring that up because I want it to be known, I said on record, I will pop him before USADA pops him,” he later added. “So, I’m going to beat him and when he gets popped by USADA down the line, it will be like yup, I still whooped his ass even when he was on steroids.”

According to Paulo Costa, he says he has been tested and he has the physique he does due to genetics, a good team, and hard work. He also denies being on any sort of PEDs.

“You know it is a joke to me. It is all that he has to say about me. I have a great team by my side, the best of the best, I have good doctors, good trainers, good condition, and physical trainers, I have a bunch of very, very high-quality people around me,” Paulo Costa said to TSN. “And, I believe I have some kind of genetics that help me and I love to train and work out. When you put all these ingredients and mix them, you have a great result. That is why.”

There is no question this has only added to the fight on Saturday night in what is one of the most highly-anticipated fights of 2020.

