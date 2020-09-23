Ben Askren takes a shot at UFC 253 co-main event between Jan Blachowicz and Dominick Reyes

Former UFC welterweight Ben Askren took a shot at Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz ahead of their title fight this weekend at UFC 253.

Since retiring from mixed martial arts following back-to-back stoppage losses to Jorge Masvidal and Demian Maia, Askren has become an outspoken voice on social media. Askren is particularly popular on Twitter where he has a big following due to his hilarious comments and often contoversial hot takes on all sorts of different subjects.

On Tuesday, Askren took to social media to take a shot at UFC 253 this weekend. The card is headlined by UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and undefeated challenger Paulo Costa in a fight that UFC president Dana White is calling “Fight of the Year.” The card also features a title fight in the co-main event as Reyes and Blachowicz go at is for the vacant UFC light heavyweight title Jon Jones used to own. Askren took a shot at the co-headliner, suggesting he would rather watch the debates.

Ok you would pick Adesanya vs Costa over the debates, but surely you pick the debates over Reyes vs Blachowitz right? — Bionic Ben (@Benaskren) September 23, 2020

Askren is often sharing his political takes on Twitter so it’s no surprise he would manage to sneak in the coming debates between United States President Donald Trump and presidential candidate Joe Biden. Obviously, it’s a no-brainer that Askren would say he’d rather watch Adesanya vs. Costa than the debates. That being said, it’s interesting that he would suggest Reyes vs. Blachowicz won’t be as entertaining as the debates would be. Sure, maybe Reyes vs. Blachowicz isn’t as good as the main event, but it still looks like a fun co-main event between two elite light heavyweights.

