Video | New footage released of Jorge Masvidal in custody after alleged Colby Covington incident

New footage of Jorge Masvidal in custody following his alleged attack on Colby Covington has been released.

In March, it was reported that Masvidal and Covington got into a scuffle at Miami Beach restaurant Papi Steak and police were called. According to the reports, Masvidal went to the restaurant with a surgical mask on and his hood up and sucker-punched Covington twice. Those punches allegedly broke Covington’s tooth and he had an abrasion on his wrist.

Since then, Masvidal was arrested and now footage has been released of him in custody. The video shows him talking to the police as well as him in the cop car being transferred.

As of right now, Masvidal’s trial is ongoing, with previous trial dates on Aug. 29 and Dec. 5 having been postponed due to joint continuances. ‘Gamebred’ was charged with multiple felonies as well as being hit with a restraining order. The trial is expected to take place on February 27, but Masvidal has said he is innocent.

“I come from a different place than many people and we walk differently in that place,” Masvidal said to ESPN Deportes. “I’m not going to let anyone disrespect my family. I can’t talk much because I’m being charged with three felonies. I can only say that I am innocent.”

Jorge Masvidal (35-16) is on a three-fight losing skid and has not fought since UFC 272 in March when he suffered a decision loss to Colby Covington. Prior to that, he lost back-to-back fights to Kamaru Usman for the title. Before the losing skid, ‘Gamebred’ was on a three-fight win streak with knockout wins over Nate Diaz for the BMF belt, Ben Askren, and Darren Till. It’s also uncertain when Masvidal will return to the Octagon.

