Alexander Volkanovski predicts Henry Cejudo will return to MMA for “money” fight

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski predicts that Henry Cejudo will return to MMA for a “money” fight in 2021.

Volkanovski and Cejudo have gone at each other on social media over the last few months, especially after Cejudo vacated the UFC bantamweight title back in May after he knocked out Dominick Cruz at UFC 249. Even though Cejudo is retired from MMA, it hasn’t stopped him from going after Volkanovski, in his hopes of luring the 145lbs champ into the fight that can help him achieve his goal of winning three UFC titles. But Volkanovski is busy with other challengers.

However, even though the champ is busy with No. 1 contender Brian Ortega for his next title defense of the UFC featherweight title, he still has Cejudo on his radar. Speaking to John Hyon Ko of the South China Morning Post, Volkanovski said that he believes Cejudo will return to the Octagon for a “money” fight.

“Yeah, I do (think Cejudo will return). The fact that you could see he’s trying to get in there. He’s been calling me out and he’s been relentless with it. He’s slowed down a little bit now,” Volkanovski said.

“But I really do think there are fights that will bring him back. Again, it’s gotta be the right fight, the right money. But is the UFC willing to give him that money? He’s chasing that paycheck but is the UFC gonna give him that? If they do, then he’ll be back.”

Cejudo is a big name in the sport and with the UFC looking to have a massive year in 2021, it stands to figure both sides could mutually benefit from a return of the former bantamweight and flyweight kingpin. A fight against Volkanovski would surely be Cejudo’s top choice, but UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo has also called him out for a BMF title fight, so there are lots of options should “The King of Cringe” want to make his return to the UFC.

Do you agree with Alexander Volkanovski that Henry Cejudo will return to MMA for a big fight?