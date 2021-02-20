Video | Maycee Barber apologizes to Dana White immediately after UFC 258 loss

Maycee Barber suffered her second loss in a row at UFC 258 and proceeded to apologize to Dana White right after the setback.

In last Saturday’s co-main event, Barber took on Alexa Grasso in her return to the Octagon after tearing her ACL at UFC 246 last January in a loss to Roxanne Modafferi. In her comeback fight, “The Future” planned to finish Grasso but that did not come to fruition.

Following the decision loss, UFC’s The Thrill and the Agony captured Barber apologizing to White.

Maycee Barber: I’m sorry.

Dana White: That’s all right, Maycee. Great fight. Third round was awesome.

Maycee Barber: Thank you.

There is no question the third round was Barber’s best. She clearly won the first two rounds, but in the third, she came out aggressive and had success. According to Maycee Barber, ring rust was a bigger factor as her timing was off for the majority of the fight.

“I think I need to get punched a couple of times. The third round is when I got back into knowing what I am supposed to be doing. My timing was kind of back. The first and second rounds were kind of spent trying to figure it out… I’m definitely happy with how the third round went and I learned a lot,” Barber said to BJPENN.com earlier this week in her first interview since the loss. “Obviously, as soon as I lost I wanted to deal with it. There were no injuries, and I’m healthy so it was a bitter pill to swallow like ‘dang, I didn’t perform, I didn’t do what I felt was going to happen.’ I was a little more bitter, so I didn’t think back about the lessons. Now, I am going to sit down and go through the whole camp, the training, and what I can learn from it.”

The hope for Maycee Barber is to return in May and start stringing together some wins. She is also confident she still will become UFC champion down the line.

