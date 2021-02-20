UFC Vegas 19: ‘Blaydes vs. Lewis’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon remains in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 19 event, a fourteen-bout fight card headlined by Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis.

Blaydes (14-2 MMA) will be stepping foot in the Octagon for the first time since defeating Alexander Volkov by unanimous decision this past June. That win marked Blaydes’ fourth in a row, as he had previously scored victories over Justin Willis, Shamil Abdurakhimov and Junior dos Santos.

Meanwhile, Derrick Lewis (24-7 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC Vegas 19 event on a three-fight win streak, his latest being a second round TKO victory over Aleksei Oleinik back in August. Prior to that finish, ‘The Black Beast’ had earned victories over Ilir Latifi and Blagoy Ivanov.

UFC Vegas 19 is co-headlined by a women’s bantamweight bout featuring Ketlen Vieira taking on Yana Kunitskaya.

Vieira (11-1 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since September’s UFC 253 event, where she scored a unanimous decision win over Sijara Eubanks. That victory got ‘Fenomeno’ back in the win column, as she had previously suffered a knockout loss to Irena Aldana.

As for Yana Kunitskaya (13-5 MMA), ‘Foxy’ most recently competed this past August, where she earned a unanimous decision victory over Julija Stoliarenko. That win marked Kunitskaya’s third in her past four fights overall.

In addition to Blaydes vs. Lewis, tonight’s UFC Vegas 19 main card also features two other heavyweight matchups. Former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski will be returning to the Octagon for a fight with Tom Aspinall, while submission specialist Aleksei Oleinik takes on Chris Daukaus.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Vegas 19 Main Card | 8:00 pm ET on ESPN+

Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis –

Yana Kunitskaya vs. Ketlen Vieira –

Darrick Minner vs. Charles Rosa –

Chris Daukaus vs. Aleksei Oleinik –

Nassourdine Imavov vs. Phil Hawes –

Andrei Arlovski vs. Tom Aspinall –

UFC Vegas 19 Preliminary | 5:00 pm ET on ESPN+

Danny Chavez vs. Jared Gordon –

Drakkar Klose vs. Luis Pena –

John Castaneda vs. Eddie Wineland –

Julian Erosa vs. Nate Landwehr –

Shana Dobson vs. Casey O’Neill –

Jamall Emmers vs. Chas Skelly –

Drako Rodriguez vs. Aiemann Zahabi –

Serghei Spivac vs. Jared Vanderaa –

