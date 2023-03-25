Video | Marvin Vettori drops pro boxer Omar Nguale Ilunga during DAZN boxing event in Italy

UFC middleweight contender Marvin Vettori dropped pro boxer Omar Nguale Ilunga during a brawl at last night’s DAZN boxing event in Italy.

’The Italian Dream’, who is fresh off a unanimous decision victory over Roman Dolidze at UFC 286, was in attendance for yesterday’s Ivan Zucco vs. Germaine Brown event in Milan, Italy.

According to MMA insider Al Zullino, a brawl was instigated by Italian rapper Tony Effe, who went after fellow rapper Omar Nguale Ilunga (aka Ion Real Deal) and his entourage. Given that Ion holds a professional boxing record of 23-2-1, Effe’s good friend Marvin Vettori decided to give him a hand.

As seen in the video below, Vettori struck Ilunga with multiple hammer fists which resulted in the rapper / boxer crashing to the floor.

Last night during a DAZN Boxing event in Milan, Italy, Italian rapper Tony Effe started a brawl with Italian rapper and pro boxer Ion. Tony's good friend and UFC middleweight Marvin Vettori stepped in and hammer punched Ion knocking him down. Definitely not a good look for him. pic.twitter.com/CjuPb0DDx6 — Al Zullino (@phre) March 25, 2023

Marvin Vettori (19-6-1 MMA) got back into the professional win column at last Saturday’s UFC 286 pay-per-view event, earning a hotly debated decision victory over Roman Dolidze. Prior to that, ‘The Italian Dream’ had suffered a decision loss to former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker.

Vettori has yet to comment on last night’s brawl in Milan, but we will keep you updated as soon as more information is available.

