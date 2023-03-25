UFC San Antonio: ‘Vera vs. Sandhagen’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Texas for tonight’s UFC San Antonio event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen.

Vera (20-7 MMA) will enter the contest sporting a four-fight winning streak, his latest coming against Dominick Cruz (24-4 MMA) via KO in August of last year.

Meanwhile, Cory Sandhagen (15-4 MMA) has gone 3-3 over his past six fights. ‘The Sandman’ scored his most recent victory in September of last year when he defeated Yadong Song (19-7 MMA) via TKO.

UFC San Antonio is co-headlined by a women’s bantamweight fight featuring Holly Holm taking on Yana Santos.

Holm (16-4 MMA) will be hoping to get back in the win column, this after being defeated by Ketlen Vieira (13-3 MMA) by split decision in May of last year. ‘The Preacher’s Daughter‘ has gone 3-2 over her past five fights overall.

Meanwhile, Yana Santos (14-6 MMA) will also enter tonight’s co-main event looking to rebound, this after suffering a TKO loss to Irene Aldana in her most recent effort at UFC 264.

Also featured on the card is a women’s flyweight fight featuring Maycee Barber taking on Andrea Lee.

Barber (11-2 MMA) will enter the contest sporting a three-fight winning streak, her most recent victory coming over Jessica Eye in July of last year. Prior to that, ‘The Future’ had outpointed Miranda Maverick and Montana De La Rosa.

Meanwhile, Andrea Lee (13-6 MMA) will be returning to the Octagon for the first time since dropping a decision to Viviane Araújo in May of last year.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC San Antonio Main Card (7pm EST on ESPN+):

Marlon Vera (136) vs. Cory Sandhagen (135.5) –

Holly Holm (135.5) vs. Yana Santos (135) –

Nate Landwehr (145.5) vs. Austin Lingo (146) –

Maycee Barber (125.5) vs. Andrea Lee (126) –

Albert Duraev (186) vs. Chidi Njokuani (185) –

Preliminary Card (4pm EST on ESPN+):

Manel Kape (125.5) vs. Alex Perez (126) –

Tucker Lutz (146) vs. Daniel Pineda (145.5) –

Lucas Alexander (146) vs. Steven Peterson (146) –

Trevin Giles (170.5) vs. Preston Parsons (171) –

Daniel Lacerda (126) vs. CJ Vergara (126) –

Victor Altamirano (124.5) vs. Vinicius Salvador (126) –

